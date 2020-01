Also in the podcast episode, the two talked about wedding planning and what they want to make their special day as perfect as it can be. Artem's parents live in Russia and he added how he wants his "whole family to be here because, you know, it's a very special day." He explained, "Sometimes, it's hard for parents because, the US government thinks that [if] both parents come to the United States, the more chance of them staying here. So, they usually give you a visa for one parent at a time."