Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev surprised fans when they announced they were engaged on January 3. But it turns out the WWE star and the Dancing With The Stars pro had been engaged since November 2019! So why hasn’t Nikki been rocking her ring? She explained all during an episode of her “The Bellas Podcast” on January 15.

