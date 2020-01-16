He also noted the moment that he knew he wanted to pop the question. “When did I know that I wanted to propose? I can’t recall a specific day,” he said. “But I remember this feeling in my mind thinking that, you know, I just don’t see myself being by myself, living without Nicole. So, part of it is because I love her and I just feel this was the perfect, the perfect decision to make, you know? Because, I’ll be honest with you, I just don’t see myself waking up and for her not to be here.”