Nikki Bella dished on wedding planning with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on the Wednesday episode of The Bellas podcast. The WWE star revealed that she wants a long engagement and she would even consider legally tying the knot at a courthouse in order to leave time to plan her dream nuptials.

