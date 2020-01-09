trending in COUPLES
Nikki Bella dished on wedding planning with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev on the Wednesday episode of The Bellas podcast. The WWE star revealed that she wants a long engagement and she would even consider legally tying the knot at a courthouse in order to leave time to plan her dream nuptials.
