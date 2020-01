Photo credit: Nikki Bella Instagram

During the same trip to France, Nikki met Artem's parents for the first time and got their seal of approval . "It was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother. He was so nervous and excited and emotional. They all got really emotional when they saw each other. They cried. I'm not gonna lie — I was really nervous. They don't know English. I don't know Russian, but somehow we made it work. It's crazy when you're put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you're forced to communicate without speaking. They are the sweetest people in the world. Overall, Artem's parents did say they liked me a lot, which is amazing," she gushed on The Bellas podcast in December 2019.