Photo credit: Shutterstock

In addition to Normani’s latest gig with Rihanna, 31, she confirmed an album is coming in 2020. “I’m really excited for my fans to hear it because they’ve been very patient with me and they’ve been there since the beginning of my journey—and my new fans too,” she revealed. “I’ve been using these new sessions as therapy and as an opportunity for me to know myself in a different way. I can’t wait for everybody else to be able to tap into that and get to know the real me.”