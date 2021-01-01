Fit for a champion! After selling two of her properties, retired Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn treated herself to a new space on April 3, purchasing a $6,750,000 Beverly Hills home through realtor Mia Trudeau from Hilton & Hyland.

Back then, the four-time World Cup Champion, 36, was engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban. However, in late December, the pair revealed with heavy hearts that they had decided to end their three-year romance.

Luckily, Vonn knows how to keep herself busy: when she’s not in the mountains, she prefers to spend her free time hitting the gym or water skiing, often showing off her impressive gym and athletic skills via Instagram.

Scroll through to see the star’s beautiful new oasis.