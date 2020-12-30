Not meant to be! Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban have split up and ended their engagement after three years together.

The couple both announced the split on Instagram on Tuesday, December 29.

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal,” Vonn wrote alongside a selfie of the couple.

“However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

“Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared,” Subban shared with the same picture, and echoed Vonn’s request for privacy.

The couple confirmed their engagement in 2019, and it initially sounded like the coronavirus pandemic only made them stronger.

“It’s been great for us. We’ve really enjoyed the time together, as much as one can. When you’re living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly,” Vonn told PEOPLE.

“I think it’s been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we’ve gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process.”

The wedding was postponed due to the pandemic and “With COVID, it just feels like there’s no good option, you know? I don’t have a timeline or a plan, we’re just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can’t physically get to Canada and they can’t get here. It’ll happen eventually, we just don’t know when.”

The couple met at an event in 2017 but Vonn was already dating someone else at the time but when she became single again, Subban reached out and they “spoke on the phone every day.” Vonn was previously linked to Tiger Woods.

The split came as a shock as everything looked peachy for the pair, who regularly gush about each other online. Just last week, Subban supported Vonn when she hosted the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards and shared a video of her in a long red gown.

In October the couple even became co-owners of Angel City FC, which is a professional women’s soccer club.

Subban proposed to Vonn in their home in Los Angeles, Calif., and told Vogue that “Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Then Vonn returned the favor and asked for Subban’s hand last December as“We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.” Vonn gifted her man his own ring for Christmas and the pair looked very much in love as they posed in matching pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

We’re sad to see these two part ways.