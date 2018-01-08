‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Reveals She’s ENGAGED At The 2018 Golden Globes

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” Caitriona told People . Her beautiful engagement ring features a round cut diamond surrounded on either side by a blue stone.

Although Tony didn’t attend the awards show with Caitriona, he’s been spotted by her side before. Last February, the two attended the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards together, and in 2016, he was with her at Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The two were first linked in 2015, when a friend posted a picture of Caitriona sitting on Tony’s lap at a bar in Ireland.

Last night was a huge night for Caitriona. Not only did she reveal her engagement news, but she was also nominated for best actress in a television series, drama, for her role on Outlander.

She also joined her fellow actresses in wearing the color black , a sign of solidarity with Hollywood’s Time’s Up initiative, which promises to fight back against sexual harassment and assault in the workplace across all industries.