See Her Ring!
‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Reveals She’s ENGAGED At The 2018 Golden Globes
The actress said yes to boyfriend Tony McGill.
Sorry, Outlander fans! Turns out your two favorite stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will never be a real-life couple. That’s because the former is now engaged to her boyfriend, Tony McGill, and she shared the news at last night’s 2018 Golden Globes — where she also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring! Click through to see the pics.
1 of 6
2 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!