‘Outlander’ Star Caitriona Balfe Reveals She’s ENGAGED At The 2018 Golden Globes

January 8, 2018 10:11AM

The actress said yes to boyfriend Tony McGill.

Sorry, Outlander fans! Turns out your two favorite stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will never be a real-life couple. That’s because the former is now engaged to her boyfriend, Tony McGill, and she shared the news at last night’s 2018 Golden Globes — where she also showed off her gorgeous engagement ring! Click through to see the pics.

“It happened over the break. I’m very happy,” Caitriona told People. Her beautiful engagement ring features a round cut diamond surrounded on either side by a blue stone.
Although Tony didn’t attend the awards show with Caitriona, he’s been spotted by her side before. Last February, the two attended the 2017 Oscar Wilde Awards together, and in 2016, he was with her at Jodie Foster’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
The two were first linked in 2015, when a friend posted a picture of Caitriona sitting on Tony’s lap at a bar in Ireland.
Last night was a huge night for Caitriona. Not only did she reveal her engagement news, but she was also nominated for best actress in a television series, drama, for her role on Outlander.
She also joined her fellow actresses in wearing the color black, a sign of solidarity with Hollywood’s Time’s Up initiative, which promises to fight back against sexual harassment and assault in the workplace across all industries.
What do you think of Caitriona's engagement news?

