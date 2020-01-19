Photo credit: shutterstock





Meanwhile, the I Want to Be a Hilton star opened about finding her true self during the filming of This Is Paris. “During this film, I have discovered so much about myself that I did not even know. It was almost like a therapeutic experience,” the heiress revealed. “My old persona, that was who I was before when I started my brand. But now, I want to show the true boss babe that I am.”









What are your thoughts on Paris playing a "character" throughout her career? Sound off in the comments.