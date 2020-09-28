Diva alert! In 2015, Paris Hilton was a terror during a photoshoot for a major magazine, OK! has learned.

According to a source, the 39-year-old had “mini panic attacks” on set and “didn’t like her hair that day,” adding that she “cried and cried” and “started screaming” instead of having her ‘do fixed.

After Hilton lashed out — she was “f**king hysterical” — she “kicked” everyone out of the room and refused to do an interview with the outlet, the insider shares.

It’s not a total surprise the socialite — who rose to fame in the ’90s — would have an attitude, since she got candid about her upbringing in her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, which premiered in early September.

In the film, the blonde beauty is quick to remind viewers that she’s “never been photographed in the same [outfit] twice” and her closet is filled with so many dresses and gowns.

“It was really difficult for me because I’m so used to having so much control and The Simple Life, just having everything perfect and edited,” she told The New York Times about how she got candid while filming. “And with this, I had just to let go of all that control and let them use everything.”

The DJ also touched upon how she spent time in various boarding schools when she was a teenager and how she will never forget about that pivotal time in her life. The night before Hilton was sent to Provo Canyon School, a psychiatric youth residential treatment center in Utah, she remembers being taken from her bed in the middle of the night. Unfortunately, Hilton still has nightmares from that night.

“It was just like living in hell,” Hilton said about her time at Provo, which included time in solitary confinement in addition to being emotionally, verbally and physically abused. “From being at Provo and those types of schools, just the therapists in there I felt were just not good people. I just have never, ever trusted them.

“That definitely affected me in my relationships because I just didn’t know what real love was, and from being abused, you just get kind of used to it almost where you think it’s normal. In every relationship I’ve always been like, ‘Oh, this is amazing. I’ve never been so happy.'”

Ultimately, Hilton noted that she was hiding her true feelings from her fans — and herself. “It was just something I would say to the world, even when the worst things in the world were happening to me in my relationships,” she said. “I didn’t want anyone to know because I didn’t want my brand to be affected.”

These days, the former reality star wants to just be herself. “I’m happy for people to know that I am not a dumb blonde,” she said. “I’m just very good at pretending to be one.”