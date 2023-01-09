Paris Hilton Shuts Down 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Claims She Photoshopped Britney Spears Into Party Pics — See Photo

"To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images," the 41-year-old icon explained in the comments section of a recent Instagram selfie of Hilton, Spears and birthday boy Cade Hudson.

"Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️," Hilton expressed of accusations that the socialite was participating in a rumored theory that Spears, 41, was still under some sort of conservatorship control and that her identity was being concealed from the public eye.