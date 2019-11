Reality stars, actors, musicians and more brought their best looks to the People’s Choice Awards. On November 10, the 45th awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica at the Barker Hangar. Celebrities flooded the red carpet, as they wore stylish and chic ensembles for the big night. See what the Kardashians, Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown, Zendaya, and more wore to the 2019 PCAs!