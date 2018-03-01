NEWS
Shine Bright

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Hard To Miss In This Colorful Outfit

March 1, 2018 10:41AM

The 32-year-old headed to lunch in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen had all eyes on her as she headed to lunch in New York City with with a friend. It was hard to miss her in this flashy ensemble, and she is proving yet again that maternity fashion does not mean one has to live in Spandex leggings! She and John Legend are expecting baby number two in four months, and if Luna is an indication, their little one is going to be quite the heartbreaker.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Hard To Miss In This Colorful Outfit

The 32-year-old wore this red silk ensemble, which she paired with nude heels and shades. She completed the look with a red lipstick, and kept warm with a black overcoat.
Last November, just days before her birthday, Chrissy revealed she is expecting, and enlisted to help of Luna for the exciting news.
As Luna pointed to her stomach, Chrissy asked, "Luna, what's in here?" "Baby!" Luna replied. Chrissy hilariously captioned the post, "It's John's!" He also commented on the post, "Maury will have the final word on this."
Though she still has four months left, Chrissy's friends threw her a surprise baby shower, and she couldn't have been more thrilled. "These are my best girlfriends on the planet," Chrissy later said in a post alongside her pals. "I have a surprise baby shower. I love you guys." She continued, "Man. Aint nothing like girlfriends. Love you guys so much. Thank you for loving me back."
And don't count on their son being their last child! Chrissy previously said about the idea of more kids, "I cannot wait to have the biggest family." so she and John Legend may have baby number three soon!
