Shine Bright
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Is Hard To Miss In This Colorful Outfit
The 32-year-old headed to lunch in New York City.
Chrissy Teigen had all eyes on her as she headed to lunch in New York City with with a friend. It was hard to miss her in this flashy ensemble, and she is proving yet again that maternity fashion does not mean one has to live in Spandex leggings! She and John Legend are expecting baby number two in four months, and if Luna is an indication, their little one is going to be quite the heartbreaker.
