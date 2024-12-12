Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by 3 More Accusers, Claim Rapper Abused and Drugged Them in New Shocking Lawsuit
Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing multiple new sexual assault lawsuits from three unnamed accusers. These individuals claim that Diddy drugged and raped them in incidents that happened much more recently than previously reported claims.
The lawsuits were filed by a New York-based attorney, detailing similar accounts from the unnamed plaintiffs.
The alleged victims claim they were drugged and sodomized by Combs, with the earliest incident dating back to 2019.
All three share a common pattern where they accepted drinks from Combs, became disoriented, lost consciousness and woke up to the alleged assaults.
The accusers reported that they had accompanied Combs to parties and, in two cases to hotels, with one saying Combs sodomized him in his suite at the Park Hyatt Hotel on 57th street — the same hotel where federal agents arrested the star in September.
One of them claimed to being raped at Combs’ residence in the Hamptons.
Another accuser claimed the assault was filmed by Combs’ associates, who subsequently compensated him.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
These new lawsuits against Combs add to the growing list of allegations the music mogul has faced in recent months.
The new alleged assaults supposedly took place in recent years, whereas earlier allegations date back as far as the early 1990s.
Combs’ legal team released a statement following the new lawsuit, stating: "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."
The rapper is currently detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on charges related to racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation for engaging in prostitution.
Combs pleaded not guilty and is set for a May 2025 trial after being denied bail on three separate occasions.
As OK! previously reported, Combs' legal team accused prosecutors of taking advantage of the music producer's incarceration to obtain private information about his case before his May 2025 trial.
"The evidence shows the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel," Combs' lawyers said in the court documents.
The musician also claimed prison officials took personal notes meant for his lawyers during a recent jail raid.
"This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs’ rights," the defense said of the incident. "Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext.”