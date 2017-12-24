Pregnant Eva Longoria Spends A Romantic Day With Husband Jose Gaston!

The couple were on vacation in Miami, where they were first spotted hanging on their balcony prior to heading out for a fun boat ride.

Eva is about four months pregnant at this point. On top of opening up about her pregnancy, she also revealed that her first baby will be a boy!

The former Desperate Housewives star looked ravishing in her all black ensemble, whereas Jose kept it cool and causal in his blue t-shirt and jeans.

The two look to be madly in love, as Eva couldn’t stop kissing her husband and holding onto him during the romantic ride. Awe!

They were then spotted leaving a restaurant in the heart of Miami, where Jose lovingly wrapped his arms around his baby momma. What a great way to end a lovely day.