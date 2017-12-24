So Sweet
Pregnant Eva Longoria Spends A Romantic Day With Husband Jose Gaston!
Boat rides, kissing, fabulous dinner, what more could a girl ask for?
After major speculation for quite some time, actress Eva Longoria finally admitted that she’s pregnant with her first baby! The mommy to be wasted no time celebrating the big news with her husband Jose Gaston, as the happy couple was spotted all over Miami yesterday on a romantic day out that included boat rides, dinner, and some adorable smooches in between.
