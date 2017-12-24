BABIES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
So Sweet

Pregnant Eva Longoria Spends A Romantic Day With Husband Jose Gaston!

December 24, 2017 12:29PM

Boat rides, kissing, fabulous dinner, what more could a girl ask for?

After major speculation for quite some time, actress Eva Longoria finally admitted that she’s pregnant with her first baby!  The mommy to be wasted no time celebrating the big news with her husband Jose Gaston, as the happy couple was spotted all over Miami yesterday on a romantic day out that included boat rides, dinner, and some adorable smooches in between.  

Pregnant Eva Longoria Spends A Romantic Day With Husband Jose Gaston!

Back to intro
1/6
The couple were on vacation in Miami, where they were first spotted hanging on their balcony prior to heading out for a fun boat ride. 
Eva is about four months pregnant at this point. On top of opening up about her pregnancy, she also revealed that her first baby will be a boy! 
The former Desperate Housewives star looked ravishing in her all black ensemble, whereas Jose kept it cool and causal in his blue t-shirt and jeans. 
The two look to be madly in love, as Eva couldn’t stop kissing her husband and holding onto him during the romantic ride.  Awe!
They were then spotted leaving a restaurant in the heart of Miami, where Jose lovingly wrapped his arms around his baby momma.  What a great way to end a lovely day. 
What are your thoughts on Eva’s romantic day out with her husband?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in BABIES

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES