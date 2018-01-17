Pregnant Kate Middleton Rescues Sick Child In The Crowd During Royal Visit

10-year-old Craig Skipper had been waiting in the crowd for three hours for Kate and Will’s arrival. But when the time finally came to meet the couple, he was overwhelmed!

Carole Flynn, a learning mentor at Craig’s Corpus Christi primary school told “He went quite pale,”, a learning mentor at Craig’s Corpus Christi primary school told People . “She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was okay.”

“She bent down and was concerned,” Carole added. Kate then went to one of her bodyguards and returned with a brown paper bag for Craig in case he got sick!

“Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig,” Carole revealed. “I think he was a little bit overcome.”

“It was lovely of her,” Carole told People. “She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side.”