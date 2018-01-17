Mommy Instincts!
Pregnant Kate Middleton Rescues Sick Child In The Crowd During Royal Visit
‘You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side.’
Kate Middleton is about to be a mom to three kids, so it’s no wonder she knew exactly what to do when a child in the crowd almost became sick during a royal outing on Tuesday! While visiting Coventry with her husband Prince William, Kate noticed a young boy wasn’t feeling well, and immediately stepped into help!
