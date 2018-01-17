NEWS
Mommy Instincts!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Rescues Sick Child In The Crowd During Royal Visit

January 17, 2018 15:05PM

‘You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side.’

Kate Middleton is about to be a mom to three kids, so it’s no wonder she knew exactly what to do when a child in the crowd almost became sick during a royal outing on Tuesday! While visiting Coventry with her husband Prince William, Kate noticed a young boy wasn’t feeling well, and immediately stepped into help!

10-year-old Craig Skipper had been waiting in the crowd for three hours for Kate and Will’s arrival. But when the time finally came to meet the couple, he was overwhelmed!
“He went quite pale,” Carole Flynn, a learning mentor at Craig’s Corpus Christi primary school told People. “She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was okay.”
“She bent down and was concerned,” Carole added. Kate then went to one of her bodyguards and returned with a brown paper bag for Craig in case he got sick!
“Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig,” Carole revealed. “I think he was a little bit overcome.”
“It was lovely of her,” Carole told People. “She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mom, and has got that caring side.”
As OK! readers know, Kate is expecting baby number three in April, and is no stranger to dealing with unwanted sickness — the Duchess cancelled several events in the early months of her pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness.
