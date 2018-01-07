STYLE
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

pregnant kate middleton sister pippa church pics pp View Gallery
Sunday Style

Pregnant Kate Middleton Braves The Cold To Attend Church With Sister Pippa

January 7, 2018 15:48PM

But where was Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton braved the cold on Sunday to attend church with her sister Pippa in Sandringham, England. The pregnant Duchess walked to the service at St. Mary Magdalene’s with her husband Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Philip. Noticeably absent from the family get-together was Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle!

Pregnant Kate Middleton Braves The Cold To Attend Church With Sister Pippa

Back to intro
1/6
Kate, who is due in April, looked adorable in her fur hat, her newest accessory of choice! On Christmas day, the future mom-of-three paired a similar black fur hat with a green and red plaid coat.
However, for today’s outing, Kate opted for a brown fur hat and paired it with a long brown tweed coat and brown gloves, also trimmed in fur!
Kate met up with her sister Pippa at church, who was joined by her husband James Matthews.
The newlywed showed off her new short ‘do!
Noticeably missing from the family outing was Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan. The pair attended church with the family on Christmas day, but Meghan is reportedly busy traveling before the two wed at Windsor Castle in May.
What do you think of Kate’s Sunday style? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in STYLE

Exclusive
Olivia Munn & Chris Pratt Are Secretly Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Tells All About What Fans Can Expect From Her
REALITY TV
Baby Ariel Reveals 3 Secrets To Becoming A Musical-ly Star
NEWS
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS