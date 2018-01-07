Sunday Style
Pregnant Kate Middleton Braves The Cold To Attend Church With Sister Pippa
But where was Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton braved the cold on Sunday to attend church with her sister Pippa in Sandringham, England. The pregnant Duchess walked to the service at St. Mary Magdalene’s with her husband Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Philip. Noticeably absent from the family get-together was Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle!
