The 33-year-old confirmed she can’t wait to “be a beast in the gym” once she is given the go-ahead, which is usually several weeks after the baby is born. As fans have witnessed, Khloe’s still been very active, sharing Snapchat videos of herself working out alongside Kourtney with lighter weights and equipment.

She has been criticized by some fans for only having a small bump even at six months along , but stated that exercising helps her keep her “sanity.”

Khloe wrote, “I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were. 'I'm also eating differently because, of course I have cravings, but I want to make sure I'm supplying my baby with the proper nutrients.'

She then added what her New Year’s resolution is, saying, “for as active as I have been during my pregnancy, I feel great. So my new year's resolution will be to stay as healthy mentally and physically as I can!”

Tristan was sure to express his enthusiasm as well, writing beneath the picture, “I'm soo happy to be on this journey together with you and creating this angel from the man above."