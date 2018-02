Khloe posted an old photo of herself, looking amazing in a white skintight dress. “Old pics,” Khloe wrote alongside a sad face emoji, adding, “But I’m loving My Revenge Body looks on tonight’s episode!!”

Revenge Body is Khloe’s show on E! in which she helps people undergo drastic body transformations.

“Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise,” Khloe finished the caption under the series of pics, which also included snaps of Khloe in a tight black dress and thigh-high, lace-up boots.

On January 2, Khloe posted a pic of herself cradling her baby bump and captioned it “6 months.” That would mean the mommy-to-be is due in April, which is less than two months away!

Even though Khloe kept her pregnancy under wraps for nearly six months, she still has nothing on her sister Kylie, who hid her entire pregnancy for nine months!