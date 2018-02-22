BABIES
Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Changes Into Yeezys At The Studio To Be More Comfortable

February 22, 2018 10:23AM

Her mom-to-be style is on point.

Khloe Kardashian is about to pop and she’s not in the mood to be uncomfortable. The very pregnant reality TV star was seen changing out of heels and into Yeezys at the studio on Wednesday. She was also rocking a gorgeous all-tan head-to-toe look, with a fur coat to match. Click through for pics!

Khloe was seen leaving the studio after hours of filming. She was wearing a tan bodycon dress paired with a long fur coat and Yeezy sneakers. 
Earlier in the day she was spotted in heels, so it must have felt good to get out of those!
The Good American founder's baby bump has been growing by the minute! She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now.
Khloe looks like she's in good health, despite suffering some heartbreaking pregnancy complications on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
And while she looks incredible, Khloe's been saying she misses her pre-baby body. “Hi old body. I’ll see you very soon! I promise,” the Revenge Body host recently captioned a series of throwback pic on Instagram.
What do you think about Khloe's pregnancy look? Let us know in the comments! 

