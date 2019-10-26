trending in BABIES
- Tattoos, Piercings & More: Inside Ashley Graham’s Extravagant Baby Shower
- Lauren Duggar Gives Birth To Her 1st Child After Suffering A Miscarriage
- Shawn Johnson Shares Emotional Moment She Welcomed Daughter After 22 Hours Of Labor
- 'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Her First Child With Husband Haye
- ‘KUWTK’ Star Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s Third Birthday With Sister [Kim
Malika Haqq‘s baby bump just can’t stop growing! The Famously Single personality showed off her bump while out on Friday evening, October 25, with best friend Khloe Kardashian and twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray.
View this post on Instagram
Until the wheels fall off kid 💋
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
Fun fact: we are really triplets at this point. After 20 years of friendship, it’s called sisters.
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
You are ENOUGH! This #WorldMentalHealthDay I have partnered up with @prettylittlething to spread ❤️ So today #PrettyLittleThing and I are asking you to #SaySomethingNice and nominate someone else to... PLT is donating 100% of proceeds from the sales on new compliment tees to @youngmindsuk. Search ‘WMHD’ on their website
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Khloe Kardashian
- Malika Haqq
Sound off in the comments below!