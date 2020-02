Photo credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

On September 27, Malika revealed she was expecting and is due in March 2020. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine,” she wrote. She later revealed in November 2019 that she is expecting a boy