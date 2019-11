Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although Malika’s kept fans updated about her pregnancy, she has yet to talk about her baby daddy O.T. Genasis publicly. The twin and the “Cut It” rapper started dating in 2017 and have been on and off for two years. In October, the two were spotted getting manicures and pedicures together, which sparked reconciliation rumors . “Malika and O.T. were not showing any PDA … but they definitely seemed very comfortable with each other and were friendly and laughing a lot,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly