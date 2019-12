Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Duke of Edinburgh had a rocky start to 2019 , when he was involved in a collision at the Sandringham Estate. The following month, Buckingham Palace announced that he volunteered to surrender his driver’s license . He faced no charges for the car accident. Authorities came to the decision based on "all of the circumstances in [the] case, including the level of culpability, the age of the driver and the surrender of the driving license."