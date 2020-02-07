Prince William and Prince Harry appear to be on better terms than they had been in the past. Even though William, 38, was blindsided by his brother’s decision to step back from royal duties, he and Harry, 35, do keep in touch.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Prince William and Prince Harry appear to be on better terms than they had been in the past. Even though William, 38, was blindsided by his brother’s decision to step back from royal duties, he and Harry, 35, do keep in touch.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!