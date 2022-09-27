Woman's Best Friends! Queen Elizabeth's Corgis 'Were With Her In Her Final Hours'

Dr. Roger Mugford, an animal psychologist who has worked with her pups before, believes the presence of the furry friends put her at ease as her health declined.

"It was so lovely that, in her last couple of years, she had two little corgis and and other dogs around her, because there's no doubt that any of us, at any stage in our life, but particularly when our life feels like it's declining and stressful... to be able to reach and stroke and be loved by an uncritical admirer, which is a dog, is a great comfort," he explained.