That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné Pearman purchased her new East Hollywood, Calif., townhouse on December 14 for $940,000.

The former View co-host is sure to enjoy her new home with wife Miranda Maday as they relish in their newlywed bliss.

Pearman announced that the duo tied the knot in May via Instagram. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the 35-year-old wrote over the summer. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”

The lovebirds are getting ready for the next chapter in their lives since the ’90s child star already put her Sherman Oaks, Calif., home on the market for $2,100,000. Pearman still owns her Toluca Lake home in the sunny state, which she purchased in 2005 for $600,000.

Thanks to the assistance of agents Harrison Trachman and Jeff Yarbrough from Keller Williams Beverly Hills, Pearman and Maday can prepare for their move into their new Los Angeles, Calif., estate.

