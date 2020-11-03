That’s So… up for sale!

Raven-Symoné put her California abode on the market after purchasing it in 2009. The ’90s child star, now 34, has grown up in the Hollywood spotlight since first starring in That’s So Raven and The Cheetah Girls, but has always kept a relatively low profile.

Still, the former co-host of The View couldn’t help but gush about one major milestone in her life, sharing a touching photo of her and wife Miranda Maday at their backyard wedding ceremony in May. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” Raven, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, captioned the Instagram photo at the time. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

The actress previously opened up about her sexuality in 2013 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law barring federal recognition of same-sex marriage. “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you,” she tweeted.

One year later, the actress explained to Oprah Winfrey: “I don’t want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans.”

“A lot of the times you find someone that’s only looking for that person that they see in the industry, or they’re using you for something, or things of that nature,” she added of her past relationships struggles. “My babes, she’s independent. She’s self-sufficient and she challenges me every day.”

Now entering into the next chapter of her life with Maday, Raven put her Sherman Oaks home up for sale.

Scroll through to see the actress’ stunning oasis.