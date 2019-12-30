View this post on Instagram

This year was hard. I’m far from perfect and this year has certainly proven that. Fortunately, perfection has never been a goal or expectation of mine. I’ve made mistakes and I will continue to make mistakes. I choose to stay positive and recognize that every bad mistake I make and ever bad experience that comes to me is an opportunity for personal growth. I have more and more life perspective with every experience I have. Good or bad. I will stay grounded and humbled. I am proud of where I came from and where I am going. Thank you to everyone who has supported and comforted me throughout my life journey. U r what makes my life profound. ❤️ #Rhoc #goingoffthegridforafewdays #thankful