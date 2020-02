Photo credit: Sherien Almufti Instagram

Apollo has been spending time with several old pals since his release from prison in June 2019. The former reality star was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud in 2014 after he pleaded guilty to charges in a fraud scheme that federal prosecutors say stole millions of dollars from over 50 people in over four years. This was Apollo’s second time behind bars. The former Housewives husband previously served five years in federal prison for auto title fraud before marrying Phaedra Parks in 2009.