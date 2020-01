Photo credit: Shutterstock

Cynthia's costar almost ruined her proposal . On the December 22 episode of the Bravo show, Kenya caught heat from Kandi after repeatedly hinting to Cynthia that Mike was going to propose at the opening of The Bailey Wine Cellar. "Mike said to me, ‘Don’t leave yet. Don’t leave early.’ Basically giving me a heads up that he’s about to do something big, right? I give Kenya a little text: ‘I think he’s going to pop the question.’ Then all of a sudden she just blurts it out. Like, why? Why would you do that? B***h," Kandi said during her confessional.