A judge in Fulton County, Georgia dismissed Kevin’s, 34, request for custody and child support based on a technicality, according to reports. The “Naked” singer wanted the case to be moved down south after Eva, 35, had already been granted full custody in 2014 by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge. According to legal documents, Kevin didn’t give adequate reasoning as to why the case should be moved, therefore resulting in the dismissal of his case.