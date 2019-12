Photo credit: INSTARImages

Eva and Kevin have been in and out of court for some time now. The Bravo star called her ex a “ticking time bomb” and requested that the judge not give him custody of their daughter after he reportedly made a series of violent threats. During a taping of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show , the American’s Next Top Model star recalled the violent nature of her relationship with Kevin after giving birth to their daughter. “About a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop; it got worse,” the model said. “And it got worse with her.”