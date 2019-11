Photo credit: shutterstock

According to reports, Kevin entered the Justice Center in downtown Atlanta using Instagram live even after security guards repeatedly told him that it wasn’t allowed. An angry Kevin began using profanity towards the guards. He allegedly threatened one guard and challenged him to take off his badge and fight. “All sheriffs and cops don’t talk to me unless you gon’ take your badge off and go lock yourself in a room,” he said. “I’ll beat you n****s up … goin’ to get my baby.”