Time to bang out the Mickey Mouse ears! Kandi Burruss and her family spent some quality time together in Disneyland on February 7. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was joined by her daughter Riley, 17, son Ace, 4, and her husband Todd Tucker for the fun day out.
View this post on Instagram
Had to come to the #HappiestPlace on earth with my crew! @disneyland ❤️. #disneyland
A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on
View this post on Instagram
Fendi on lock 🔐💖 #fendiprintson #nickiminajxfendi
A post shared by RILEZ™ (@rileyburruss) on
View this post on Instagram
Listen, your girl has NOT been feeling herself lately #teamipartner with the holiday craziness, and still getting into our routine with Blaze, I had to start doing something for myself or this mama was gonna run out of gas. I started a @teamiblends 30 Day Detox about a week ago, because I know when my body is worn out, and not functioning best and this ALWAYS fixes that for me. It gives my body a total reset, I feel more energized, and less bloated. I'm real with y'all and wouldn't recommend it to you if it didn't work for me, so go check it out. You can even save 30% right now by using KANDI30 at checkout #thankyouteami
A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on
