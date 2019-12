Photo credit: Shutterstock

"This is her first marriage. I think she went into it for all the right reasons. She is still very much in love with her husband, and who knows? Maybe they can still work it out in the end,” she told Us Weekly . "I think they both deserve to be happy whether they’re together or not, and I’m not the kind of mom or parent that thinks that you have to be with the father of your child to be able to be good parents to your children. I personally don’t think that because you have a kid with somebody is the only reason to stay with that person," Cynthia added.