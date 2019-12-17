trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore‘s estranged husband Marc Daly reportedly “wants nothing to do” with her is “over the marriage.” The couple shocked fans when they announced their split in September, and Kenya admitted that she was still in disbelief over their breakup in November. That same month, Kenya expressed that she hoped they could work through their issues and save their marriage.

