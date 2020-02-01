trending in COUPLES
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore admitted in a recent interview that she and husband Marc Daly are still separated, but that she’s “optimistic” they can save their marriage. The reality star revealed that they will be getting counseling together soon, which she hopes can help heal their issues.
#BYEWIGS tune in tonight to #RHOA on @bravotv 8/7c to see #wiggate The hair haters are out in full force. Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair. If you want free tips on how to properly care for your hair and products the help grow it longer and healthier. Check out @KenyaMooreHair or go to @sallybeauty for products that actually work. #Kenyamoore #hair #haircrush #realhair #protectivestyles #transitioninghair #haircare #24inchhair Swipe to check out some of my favorite wigs and protective styles
Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words. You are light of my life, my whole world and my future. God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. #Godisgood #1yearold #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #love #family
Good morning from #theDalys @thebrooklyndaly @socobk ♥️♥️♥️ #family #love
You asked it’s @fentybeauty lip color #unlocked
@atlutd #thedalys #babydaly thank you @smoothtickets
