trending in REALITY TV

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left a shady comment on a clip posted to Instagram of nemesis Kenya Moore having a tense exchange with her estranged husband Marc Daly. The Glee alum seemed to delight in Kenya’s inability to get a word in with Marc, and left some not so subtle emojis in the comments section of the post.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation