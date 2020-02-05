trending in REALITY TV
Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes left a shady comment on a clip posted to Instagram of nemesis Kenya Moore having a tense exchange with her estranged husband Marc Daly. The Glee alum seemed to delight in Kenya’s inability to get a word in with Marc, and left some not so subtle emojis in the comments section of the post.
Home feeling blessed! Gotta learn to not sweat the small stuff
You bitches could neva hunni #HBIC #laceeverything #aboutlastnite
#BYEWIGS tune in tonight to #RHOA on @bravotv 8/7c to see #wiggate The hair haters are out in full force. Yes a black, chocolate woman can achieve waist length hair. Protective styles (weaves, non lace front wigs, buns, braids, twist outs, natural hair, etc.) are helpful to keep heat styles and chemicals from further damaging your hair. If you want free tips on how to properly care for your hair and products the help grow it longer and healthier. Check out @KenyaMooreHair or go to @sallybeauty for products that actually work. #Kenyamoore #hair #haircrush #realhair #protectivestyles #transitioninghair #haircare #24inchhair Swipe to check out some of my favorite wigs and protective styles
