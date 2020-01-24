trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams seemingly declared that she was “done” with fiancé Dennis McKinley on Instagram on Friday, January 24. The reality star also warned that she was “about to tell it all.” Porsha and Dennis first called off their engagement in June 2019 after she learned he had been unfaithful while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena.

