Photo credit: Shutterstock

Porsha and Dennis' relationship drama has played out on this season of RHOA. On the November 10 episode, Porsha revealed that Dennis came clean about being unfaithful during a therapy session . "I can’t remember what he said but he said something and then I had mushed him in his face. After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” she said in a confessional. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child," she added.