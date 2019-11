Photo credit: Bravo TV

Porsha went back and forth while thinking about if she would stay with Dennis for the sake of their daughter. “To be disrespected at the most sacred time in life is like, I just can’t forgive that,” Porsha said through tears. “I’m looking at my daughter, telling her, ‘I’m going to work it out, I’m going to work it out.’ But some stuff is not forgivable, and I don’t think she would want me to have to deal with certain things. I don’t think she wants that.”