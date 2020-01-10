trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams posted a cryptic quote about choosing “love over fear” to Instagram just days after fiancé Dennis McKinley was caught at a diner with four women in the wee hours of the morning in Atlanta. The couple’s rocky relationship has played out on season 12 of RHOA.

