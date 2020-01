Porsha called off her engagement to Dennis in June 2019 after she learned he had been unfaithful during her pregnancy with daughter. They reconciled in August 2019 and Porsha announced that they were officially engaged again during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on December 1. "We're still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged ... Yes, it’s the same ring. We are working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me. And we're doing what's best for our family. That's really all you can do ... You have to have trust," she said.