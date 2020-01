Photo credit: INSTARImages

On Friday, January 3, a source told Hollywoodlife.com that Denise’s costars were frustrated with her and felt that she showed no interest in the other cast members. “A lot of the RHOBH cast feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source revealed. Adding, “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not.”