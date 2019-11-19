Photo credit: Instagram

Fans loved the young model-in-training's catwalk and took to the comments to gush over the little girl. Kathy Hilton sweetly wrote, "I love her!💖💖💖💖💕❤️." One fan joked, "She walks better than me in heels! 😂." Another follower commented, "😍Amazing! This girl is definitely lucky to have a good choice of mama's heels to practice on😁!" One user said, "Model in the making 😍!" Dorit shares Phoenix and five-year-old son Jagger with husband PK Kemsley. The British businessman, 52, is also father to three older children from his previous marriage. He is a dad to son David, Atlanta, 19, and Tatum, 17.