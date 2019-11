Photo credit: Instagram

Dorit and PK were embroiled in a messy legal battle following a feud with former business associate,who accused them of not paying back a loan. The parties settled for $1.2 million in court. The duo were also hit with several federal tax liens over the course of three years. The IRS filed two tax liens over their unpaid tax bills. The first was filed against Dorit and PK for unpaid 2015 taxes totaling $635,887.23 and the second lien was for PK. The IRS accused him of failing to pay an additional $289,423.67 for the years 2014 and 2016.