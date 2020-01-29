Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean left their seven kids at home to enjoy a hot beach day in Miami on January 28. The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her taut and toned body as she soaked up the Florida sun.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean left their seven kids at home to enjoy a hot beach day in Miami on January 28. The Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her taut and toned body as she soaked up the Florida sun.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!