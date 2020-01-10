trending in COUPLES
- Jessica Biel Lays Down Strict New Rules For Justin Timberlake After PDA Scandal
- Did Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Secretly Get Married? — Here's The Evidence!
- Porsha Shares Cryptic Quote About Love After Fiancé Dennis Spotted With Women
- Porsha’ Fiancé Dennis Spotted Cozying Up To 4 Women Months After Cheating Scandal
- Nikki Bella Dishes On Wedding Planning With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev
Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is throwing fiancé Rick Leventhal a “sexy 60th” birthday party in Miami. The reality star confirmed her plans for the bash on Instagram on Friday, January 10 and asked any friends that she overlooked to reach out so that she could send them an invitation.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I want to hear your thoughts on tonight’s episode. It’s going to be good @bravotv 9/8c. #rhoc
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kelly Dodd
- rick leventhal
Sound off in the comments below!