trending in COUPLES

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is throwing fiancé Rick Leventhal a “sexy 60th” birthday party in Miami. The reality star confirmed her plans for the bash on Instagram on Friday, January 10 and asked any friends that she overlooked to reach out so that she could send them an invitation.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation