trending in NEWS
- Are Kim Kardashian& Kanye West Gearing Up For Baby Number 5 In 2020?
- Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of January 3rd
- Jennifer Lopez Considered Stripping Before Her Singing & Acting Career Took Off
- Rapper DaBaby Arrested After 'Apple Juice' Brawl & Robbery In Miami
- Sam Hunt Sings About ‘Checkered’ Past In First Song After DUI Arrest
Emily Simpson is looking towards the future. The Bravo star took a moment to reflect on the past year and her relationship with her husband Shane Simpson. Emily apologized to her man for not being her “best” in 2019 and she made a promise to work harder in 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Happy January 1, 2020 my friends! ❤️ . This morning I woke up early and hiked over three miles with @paulinastein to the top of Patriot Trail in San Juan Capistrano . For the past year I had trouble walking, working out, getting up and down stairs ... I even got to the point where I couldn’t tie my own shoes. I couldn’t sleep at night. I was depressed, irritable, sad, etc. Suffering from chronic hip pain was debilitating physically, but mentally as well. It took a huge toll on my life, marriage, relationships, psyche, body, etc . Being able to hike up steep hills to reach the top of Patriot Trail was a pivotal moment that let me feel like my old self again. I feared that girl was gone. But she’s not. She’s here, ready to take on 2020 🙌🏻 . I’m excited for the new year and I’m ready to try new things, be more physically fit, hike more trails (any suggestions?) and be the best MOM and WIFE I can be. My family deserves that, and I’m sorry I wasn’t my best over the past year @shanesimps . I want to know your goals for the New Year!! Tell me below and tag your friends or family that inspire you and will help you reach those goals! Let’s do this and make 2020 the best year yet!! Xoxo . Leggings by @vita_atletica 🙌🏻 . #2020 #newyear #rhoc #love #newhip #newlife #goals #fit #inspiration #happynewyear #newyearnewyou
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas my Friends! I hope you have a day filled with love, joy, laughter and more LOVE ❤️🎄🎁 . Love, The Simpsons ❤️🍾🥂 Shane, Emily, Shelby (step-daughter) Chanel (step-daughter) Annabelle, Luke and Keller . @shanesimps @chanelthegumballlover @shelby.shireen #family #merrychristmas #love #rhoc #cheers
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
New year, New hip, New me! My goals this year are to get back in shape, be more active with my kids and be more adventurous (hiking anyone?!) now that I feel so much better! - - YOU can join me on my journey by signing up for my trainer Paulina’s 12 week program! SHES OFFERING 15% off on all her programs for the New Year! @paulinastein (she can coach you from anywhere in the world!) There is no better time than now to start! Let’s encourage, motivate, and keep each other accountable this new year!!! We can do this together! 👉 you can sign up at www.paulinafitness.com - - #paulinafitness #rhoc #fit #fitness #curves #effyourbeautystandards #love #curvy #nomakeup #newyear #newyearnewme
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Who’s ready to shop for a cause??? Come meet me at @hammittla’s grand opening THURSDAY at @southcoastplaza from 6-8pm. I’ll be there sipping 🥂🥂and shopping in support of Blind Children’s Center . TAG your #girlfriends and let’s make it a fun #girlsnightout #Hammitt #FeelItLoveItHammitt #HammittPartner
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Family 🌺🌸❤️🌹 #rhoc #family #love Dress by: @freepeople
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy #throwbackthursday ❤️❤️ I think Mr. Simpson and I need a #Vegas getaway!! 🥂❤️🎉💃🏼 #love #family #mrandmrssimpson #westicktogether #mylove #almost10years #tbt #shanesgotjokes #rhoc #arechokersstillathing #idontthinkso
A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- emily simpson
- shane simpson
Sound off in the comments below!