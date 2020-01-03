View this post on Instagram

Happy January 1, 2020 my friends! ❤️ . This morning I woke up early and hiked over three miles with @paulinastein to the top of Patriot Trail in San Juan Capistrano . For the past year I had trouble walking, working out, getting up and down stairs ... I even got to the point where I couldn’t tie my own shoes. I couldn’t sleep at night. I was depressed, irritable, sad, etc. Suffering from chronic hip pain was debilitating physically, but mentally as well. It took a huge toll on my life, marriage, relationships, psyche, body, etc . Being able to hike up steep hills to reach the top of Patriot Trail was a pivotal moment that let me feel like my old self again. I feared that girl was gone. But she’s not. She’s here, ready to take on 2020 🙌🏻 . I’m excited for the new year and I’m ready to try new things, be more physically fit, hike more trails (any suggestions?) and be the best MOM and WIFE I can be. My family deserves that, and I’m sorry I wasn’t my best over the past year @shanesimps . I want to know your goals for the New Year!! Tell me below and tag your friends or family that inspire you and will help you reach those goals! Let’s do this and make 2020 the best year yet!! Xoxo . Leggings by @vita_atletica 🙌🏻 . #2020 #newyear #rhoc #love #newhip #newlife #goals #fit #inspiration #happynewyear #newyearnewyou