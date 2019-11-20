Emily Simpson is living her best life despite recent marital woes. On the November 19 episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, the mother of five got a lap dance from a stripper as a low-key get-together turned into a wild party. Emily, 43, also revealed that her husband Shane’s parents pay for their extravagant lifestyle during the November 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Shane, 44, has been preoccupied with studying for the California Bar exam, which has affected his marriage.