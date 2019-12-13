trending in REALITY TV

Kelly Dodd knows who her true friends are. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is having it out with costar Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly’s pal Emily Simpson has got her back! Kelly, 44, shared a screenshot of Vicki, 57, and Emily, 43, fighting over Twitter where Emily accused Vicki of wanting Kelly to be fired from their Bravo series.

