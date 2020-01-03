View this post on Instagram

2019 started as a year filled with mistakes, regret and heartache and ended up being a year full of hope, perspective and love. ❤️WHAT A YEAR IT WAS! Honestly one of my favorite and least favorite years to date. Looking so forward to 2020. @travis.mullen.85 I love you. ❤️ #happynewyear #rhoc #newbeginnings