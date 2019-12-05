trending in COUPLES
Newly-engaged Kelly Dodd just can’t stop gushing over her fiancé Rick Leventhal! Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed on December 5 that she feels a new sense of freedom that comes with getting the rock.
View this post on Instagram
At Madison Sq Garden with my ❤️
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m so happy !! Unbelievably happy so glad you get to see Newport Beach @rickleventhal
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to miss my @rickleventhal and NYC .. Had the best time with you . ❤️❤️❤️YOU!
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
Excited for my future with the most amazing man!! @rickleventhal ❤️u to death 💀
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
View this post on Instagram
At the @dailymail concert . @leeannelocken @dr_oz @rickleventhal
A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd) on
- Tagged:
- Kelly Dodd
